United signs deal to become 1st US carrier to purchase sustainable aviation fuel overseas

Your next international-bound United flight could be fueled by the same stuff you would fry your food with.

United Airlines, which uses Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport as a hub, struck an agreement that would make it the first U.S. airline to purchase sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, overseas.

The new purchase agreement with Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel will give United the right to buy up to 52.5 million gallons over the next three years at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

According to Neste, it refines waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials.

Neste adds that its SAF is produced from 100% sustainably sourced renewable waste and residue raw materials, including used cooking oil and animal fat waste.

The move is part of United's goal to be "100% green" by 2050, the carrier said.

This is far from United's first venture into sustainable fuels. Last December, the carrier was the first airline in history to fly completely with sustainable fuel when it flew from Chicago to Washington.

Other U.S. airlines like Delta and JetBlue have also committed to the use of renewable energy sources.
