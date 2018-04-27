Police searching for woman who harassed staff, smashed window at Popeyes restaurant

Police are searching for the woman who caused damage at a Staten Island restaurant

NEW YORK --
Police are searching for a woman who caused quite a scene at a Popeyes restaurant after apparently being unhappy about her meal.

The incident happened April 8 at the restaurant on Forest Avenue in the Westerleigh section.

The NYPD says the woman harassed the restaurant's staff about her meal before she used a chair to break a glass window, causing significant damage.

She also picked up a sign and hit a door with it.

Investigators say she fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan in an unknown direction.

Police describe her as a black woman, 18 to 25 years old; last seen wearing a multi-colored du-rag, a pink bandanna, a pink hooded sweater, a black jacket and blue jeans.
