Police are searching for a woman who caused quite a scene at a Popeyes restaurant after apparently being unhappy about her meal.The incident happened April 8 at the restaurant on Forest Avenue in the Westerleigh section.The NYPD says the woman harassed the restaurant's staff about her meal before she used a chair to break a glass window, causing significant damage.She also picked up a sign and hit a door with it.Investigators say she fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan in an unknown direction.Police describe her as a black woman, 18 to 25 years old; last seen wearing a multi-colored du-rag, a pink bandanna, a pink hooded sweater, a black jacket and blue jeans.