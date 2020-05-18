Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Aid: California to begin offering stimulus funds for undocumented immigrants

California's first coronavirus relief funding will provide $125 million to the undocumented whom didn't receive the federal stimulus package.
SAN FRANCISCO -- In what's called the first relief fund of its kind, California will begin offering support to undocumented immigrants today.

The relief is for undocumented immigrants who haven't received federal relief funding.

The funding will provide $125 million to those affected by coronavirus through a partnership between the state and non-profit groups.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces expansion of California's unemployment benefits, $125M for undocumented immigrants

The one-time payments are $500 per adult, with a maximum of $1000 per household.

People can begin to apply Monday through June 30.

For more Information on how to apply, you can visit the California's department of social services website here.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom unveils budget proposal as state faces $54.3 billion deficit

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirus californiaeconomyunemployment californiacoronavirusstimulus fundsstate capitolcovid 19 pandemiccalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Photographer captures smiles from a distance
Where did COVID-19 come from?
10-year-old girl makes plastic curtain to hug grandparents
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shares Facebook live in middle of standoff in SW Houston
Texas gyms can reopen today with new social distancing rules
See how this Katy-area waterpark is preparing for reopening
SPONSORED: This yummy grilled chicken recipe is only 4 ingredients!
Treebeards in downtown Houston to close due to spike in rent
Instacart drivers say some customers leave large tips, then change it to $0 after delivery
1 killed when reported tornado lifts mobile home in Louisiana
Show More
Body recovered from Sims Bayou hours after man went missing
Temperatures to climb into the 90s to start this week
5 years later, METRO rapid buses are finally starting to roll
Former Astros manager out of hospital after COVID-19 battle
HISD reschedules mass food distribution event to today
More TOP STORIES News