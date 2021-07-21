UHD breaks barriers with first-ever all-female Student Government Association leadership team

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- University of Houston-Downtown is breaking barriers with its newly elected all-female Student Government Association leadership team.SGA President Shamika Jefferson and Vice President Michelle Duvall were inaugurated during a luncheon where they also met UHD President Loren J. Blanchard.Jefferson is a Master of Business Administration student, and Duvall is pursing a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies.Both women say their focus is on community relations, equality, safety, student resources and financial literacy for all students."Their passion, professionalism and progressive ideas for our University are most impressive, as is the fact that each of these student leaders is a woman of color-a strong demonstration of the progress and promise afforded by both UHD and our country to provide opportunity for all," Blanchard said.Jefferson and Duvall are two of the nine total women of color who make up the SGA officers inducted. The other students are Secretary Sandra Roara, Assistant to the President Xiomara Herrera, Director of Treasury Jacqueline Clark, Director of Marketing & Public Relations Courtney Hall, Director of Community Outreach Kaniesha Williams, Director of External Affairs Kassandra Aparicio and Director of Student Engagement Leboriah Chavez."All of these officers bring different perspectives to the Student Government Association," Jefferson said. "I can learn something from all of them. They each have their own story, bring their experiences to the table and effectively represent our student body.""It's very powerful," Duvall added. "UHD has a very diverse student body. Having a Student Government Association to reflect that is amazing. At the end of the day, however, we're here for ALL students no matter what color you are or where you come from."According to a press release from UHD, Jefferson and Duvall did not know each other before running as officers together. The pair shared similar journeys before arriving at UHD as they are both parents.