Uber driver accused of attempted kidnapping arrested

An Uber driver was arrested in California, accused of trying to kidnap a customer, then leading police on a chase during which two other passengers jumped from the moving vehicle to escape.Santa Monica police said the driver was taken into custody Wednesday night after a short pursuit. Investigators believe the Uber driver was trying to keep the woman inside the vehicle and not allowing her to get out.This was not the only such case - three additional calls came into 911 reporting similar incidents Wednesday night. Authorities believe the calls may have been about the same driver. The 911 callers reported that the driver was possibly armed with a gun and threatening to kidnap them. All of these callers were able to exit the vehicle unharmed, police said.A short time later, officers located the Uber driver and attempted to pull the car over. The driver failed to stop, and a short pursuit ensued. The Uber car was carrying two passengers - a man and a woman - at the time. The help of LAPD's Air Support was requested.During the chase, the passengers jumped from the moving vehicle, police said. The two incurred minor injuries. The Uber driver was taken into custody near Montana Avenue and Bundy Drive, police said.The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Kaled Elasyedsa Ali from Anaheim. He was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and evading arrest and held on $100,000 bail.If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Goodwin at (310) 458-8942 or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.Uber released the following statement to Eyewitness News: