Two women arrested for allegedly stealing $2K from Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies say they tried take off with more than $2,000 of items.

MONTGOMERY CO., Texas (KTRK) --
Two women have been arrested after authorities say they tried to scam Walmart out of nearly $2,200 worth of merchandise.

Montgomery County deputies told ABC13 that the two women were acting suspicious, and tried to purchase over $2,000 worth of merchandise with cash cards.

The women were arrested and transported to the Pct. 4 Constable Office.

One of the suspects reportedly confessed to authorities about how she uses cash cards to get merchandise from stores and sell the items to make money.

The woman also confessed to scamming several stores in the north Houston area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftchristmaswalmartMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man survives being impaled by pole after crash in Pasadena
Worker shot during hotel robbery in Texas City
Houston Weather: Good travel weather around Texas this weekend
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery
Fire erupts at Ruiz Tortilleria restaurant
Partial shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal
What happens during a partial government shutdown
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Pearland
Show More
Two men wearing nun masks charged with robbery
Salvation Army short of $1 million goal for Red Kettle campaign
Humble-area toddler left in car overnight after party dies
Doorbell cam spots armed burglars outside home
Fort Bend Marshall Buffs lose in state title game to Aledo
More News