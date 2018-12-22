Two women have been arrested after authorities say they tried to scam Walmart out of nearly $2,200 worth of merchandise.Montgomery County deputies told ABC13 that the two women were acting suspicious, and tried to purchase over $2,000 worth of merchandise with cash cards.The women were arrested and transported to the Pct. 4 Constable Office.One of the suspects reportedly confessed to authorities about how she uses cash cards to get merchandise from stores and sell the items to make money.The woman also confessed to scamming several stores in the north Houston area.