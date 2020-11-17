Twitter launches 'Fleets,' temporary posts that disappear

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you're feeling passionate about a TV show or cheering for your favorite sports team, you can be a part of the conversation without flooding your Twitter followers' timelines.Twitter just launched a new type of post called Fleets, which are disappearing posts that make it easier to share your fleeting thoughts with other people.It allows you to post text, photos, and videos, but they cannot be liked, retweeted, or replied to.Replying to a Fleet only happens privately through a direct message.They also won't show up in search.Fleets is similar to Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram's "stories" feature.Twitter says Fleets will be updated over time with new features and creative tools based on how people are using them.