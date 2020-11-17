twitter

Twitter launches 'Fleets,' temporary posts that disappear

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you're feeling passionate about a TV show or cheering for your favorite sports team, you can be a part of the conversation without flooding your Twitter followers' timelines.

Twitter just launched a new type of post called Fleets, which are disappearing posts that make it easier to share your fleeting thoughts with other people.

RELATED: Protesters demand Twitter, Facebook take more action against election misinformation from Trump campaign

It allows you to post text, photos, and videos, but they cannot be liked, retweeted, or replied to.

Replying to a Fleet only happens privately through a direct message.

They also won't show up in search.

Fleets is similar to Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram's "stories" feature.

Twitter says Fleets will be updated over time with new features and creative tools based on how people are using them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysocial appssocial mediacellphone distractionstechnologycellphoneu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TWITTER
LIVE: Facebook, Twitter CEOs pressed by Senate on election handling
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
Senator John Cornyn roasted over Puerto Rico election tweet
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Conroe priest pleads guilty to molesting children
Girl tried to catch school bus when she was fatally hit, police say
Harris Co.'s top public health authority is leaving the county
What happens between now and Inauguration Day
Texas 1 of 4 states to test Pfizer vaccine distribution
New Caney ISD names interim superintendent after leader's exit
Visitation for HPD Sgt. Sean Rios happening today
Show More
Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
Woman found dead inside home in NE Harris County
13 Investigates HISD's HUB's 'unacceptable' performance
What's in store for Houston's holiday spectacular this year
What will Mardi Gras look like in 2021? New Orleans reveals plans
More TOP STORIES News