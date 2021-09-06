Hurricane Ida

1,800 Tulane University students to remain evacuated in Houston for another 1 to 2 weeks

School officials said classes are set to resume virtually Monday, Sept. 13.
1,800 Tulane students to remain evacuated for at least another week

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) -- Tulane University evacuated about 1,800 on-campus students to Houston last week in wake of Hurricane Ida's landfall. University officials now say they hope to resume in-person learning around the end of the month.

For many, it's been a welcome stop from hours on the road as thousands left south Louisiana this weekend ahead of Ida's arrival. One commuter told ABC13 it took them 14 hours to ge



Michael Fitts, the university's president, told CNN Monday morning that although the campus sustained minimal damage, the lack of power in New Orleans is still a major hurdle.

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi - including all of New Orleans - were left without power after Ida. Entergy's latest update on Sunday, Sept. 5, said 50% of the power in New Orleans had been restored.



Faculty and staff have been on campus assisting with repairs to help further along the recovery process.



As of right now, classes are set to resume virtually Monday, Sept. 13. Officials said it will be at least another one to two weeks before in-person learning starts back up.
