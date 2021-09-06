1,800 Tulane University students to remain evacuated in Houston for another 1 to 2 weeks

Michael Fitts, the university's president, told CNN Monday morning that although the campus sustained minimal damage, the lack of power in New Orleans is still a major hurdle.
More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi - including all of New Orleans - were left without power after Ida. Entergy's latest update on Sunday, Sept. 5, said 50% of the power in New Orleans had been restored.
Our Damage Assessment and Recovery Team has been hard at work making repairs to Tulane's campuses. Crews are working around the clock to get things up and running so we can welcome students back quickly.
Faculty and staff have been on campus assisting with repairs to help further along the recovery process.
Thank you to our faculty and staff who have been on site assisting with repairs, and to our contractors and @EntergyNOLA linemen who are working to restore power to the greater New Orleans area.
As of right now, classes are set to resume virtually Monday, Sept. 13. Officials said it will be at least another one to two weeks before in-person learning starts back up.