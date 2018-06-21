'WHAT COULD GO WRONG?" Truck driver stopped by police over tangled load of school desks and furniture

EMBED </>More Videos

How many things do you see in the back of the person's truck? (KTRK)

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
A mountain of student desks and assorted school furniture caught the attention of police Wednesday as it made its way down a freeway.

The Massachusetts State Police said the tangle of chairs, desks and a filing cabinet was found on the back of a pickup truck on I-91 in Springfield.

The driver was ticketed for, well, the obvious. The unsecured and uncovered load posed a real danger to other people, officers said.

"Please remember, when traveling with a load in a vehicle, take a look at it and before taking to the roads, ask yourself, "What could go wrong?" state police said on Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficbuzzworthytrucksroad safetyMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Show More
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More News