A mountain of student desks and assorted school furniture caught the attention of police Wednesday as it made its way down a freeway.The Massachusetts State Police said the tangle of chairs, desks and a filing cabinet was found on the back of a pickup truck on I-91 in Springfield.The driver was ticketed for, well, the obvious. The unsecured and uncovered load posed a real danger to other people, officers said."Please remember, when traveling with a load in a vehicle, take a look at it and before taking to the roads, ask yourself, "What could go wrong?" state police said on Facebook.