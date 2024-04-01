Tropicana in Las Vegas shutting down Tuesday to make way for baseball stadium

LAS VEGAS -- Another chapter in Las Vegas history is coming to a close. The Tropicana Las Vegas, a Sin City landmark for more than a half-century, is slated to shut its doors for good on Tuesday.

The hotel is being demolished to make way for a Major League Baseball stadium that will be the new home of the Athletics. The A's are slated to move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.

The Bally's Corporation says demolition will start in October.

The resort - one of the few remaining casinos that opened during the city's mob era - would have celebrated its 67th anniversary later this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.