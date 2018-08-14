Driver looking at GPS knocks down power lines, trooper says

A part of I-95 in Johnston County is closed Tuesday morning due to downed power lines. (Shutterstock)

JOHNSTON COUNTY, North Carolina --
A part of I-95 in Johnston County was closed Tuesday morning due to downed power lines.

Trooper Mark Samosky said a woman was using her GPS to get back on the highway after filling up at a gas station on Truck Stop Road.

Samosky said the driver turned right on the service road rather than taking the entrance ramp for I-95 South.

He said she then looked down at her GPS and drove off of the road.

She then hit a guy wire that supports the power pole, bringing down the power lines and covering all four lanes of the roadway.



I-95 was closed between US 301 and Bagley Road near Kenly.



The roadways reopened just before 6:30 a.m.
