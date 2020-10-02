Sports

Hightower High School athlete Trey Thomas remembered by classmates and community

By Joe Gleason
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Hightower football and track standout who died over the summer is being remembered by his classmates and coaches in their first football game of the season.

Trey Thomas suffered an unknown medical emergency in June when he died unexpectedly.

The Hurricanes will wear a decal on their helmets when they play Westfield High School Friday night. They'll also warm up while wearing shirts with Trey's number. Once the team makes its first offensive snap, Hightower will line up with only 10 men on the field, recognizing that Trey would have been the eleventh man. It's a plan that's been in the works since his death, Hightower head coach Joseph Sam told ABC13 at the time.

In addition to playing football, Trey was also well known for his abilities in track & field.

He attended Sterling High School for two years before transferring to Hightower. Both communities mourned his loss over the summer.

Trey was remembered more for the person he was off the field than on, always flashing a smile that would light up any room he was in, according to coaches.

Trey's uncle, David Ray, told ABC13 in June that his family was doing better than you might expect, because "their faith is strong." He went on to say, "God took Trey to do something bigger - it hurts and we feel it, but we're also excited because now he is an angel."

Dexter Addison coached Thomas at Sterling and said Trey was an angel.

"Definitely a kid you hope your son would be just like," Addison said.

Trey Thomas was 17 years old.

Follow ABC13 Sports on Facebook and ABC13's Joe Gleason on Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmissouri cityhigh schoolathletesfootballhigh school sportsteenhigh school footballfriday night footballmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Depression 25 forms in the northwestern Caribbean Sea
House Democrats pass $2.2 trillion COVID bill; relief talks drag
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Gov. Abbott sued over order to close ballot drop-off locations
Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has 'mild symptoms'
Astros to face bitter rival Oakland in ALDS starting Monday
Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis doesn't change election date
Show More
Allergy woes continue but the weather remains nice
'Reckless' burglar crashes into innocent woman's home, police say
13 Investigates low voter turnout in Houston-area districts
Trump has COVID-19. How serious is his risk?
NASA tests new $23M titanium space toilet
More TOP STORIES News