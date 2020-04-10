Tree falls into family home while mother homeschools children

By
PINEY POINT VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston family is counting their blessings after a tree came crashing into their house during overnight storms.

Adrianna Bain was in the middle of homeschooling her children in their home on Jan Kelly Lane in Piney Point Village when they heard a loud crash.

There were four people inside the home when the tree fell; a mother, father, 10-year-old and an 8-year-old.

Bain says she remembers the storm blowing in and then hearing a huge gust of wind right before the loud crash inside of the house.

She says at first they thought a tornado was happening and ran into a bathroom.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Bain's husband did have some scary moments when the roof of the room he was in caved in on him. Fortunately, he was able to get out okay.

"We realized it was a tree that had actually cracked in half and crashed through our home," Bain said. "It was really scary."

The crash was so loud, it startled a lot of the neighbors, who then came out of their homes, checked on the family, and helped them temporarily patch their roof.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
piney point villageweathertree fallstorm damage
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man jumps off I-45 to avoid semi that ran over and killed 2 women
Cooler, drier Friday, storms return this weekend
Storm causes tree to topple onto roof of Cypress home
Mom asks to save son's birthday money amid unemployment
Plant explosion at refinery near New Orleans injures 1
Mom and 17-month-old survive rollover crash in NE Harris Co.
Mayor reverses: Houston parks now closing Easter weekend
Show More
Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!
Judge Hidalgo on COVID-19 fight: 'We're in the thick of it'
Digital Deal of the Day
HPD officer in ICU after positive COVID-19 test
Jeff Bagwell shares his thoughts about the Astros and MLB
More TOP STORIES News