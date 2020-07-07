What to do if you're vacationing during COVID-19 pandemic

If you're planning on renting a vacation home this summer, here are some steps you should take to minimize your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.Before you go, make sure you check the local rules about whether you'll be required to quarantine when you arrive. If you're traveling from a place with a high rate of COVID-19, you should quarantine yourself at least two weeks before you go or after you arrive.Sensing her family needed a little rest and recuperation, Nancy Vargas went on Airbnb and rented a home in Orlando, Florida."A big reason why we went with an Airbnb home, versus staying at a hotel was that it was just going to be us in this immediate area, and we felt that we were protecting ourselves during this time," Vargas said.You can monitor the coronavirus situation at your destination by checking the state's health department website.It's also a good idea to check the refund policy on your booking, particularly regarding the terms if there is a COVID-19 outbreak in the area or new travel restrictions are put in place.When it comes to where you will be staying, the property should already be disinfected before you arrive, but to be safe, you can also do a thorough wipe-down yourself. Make sure to clean high-touch surfaces like counters, faucets, doorknobs and refrigerator handles.If you want to be extra cautious you could re-clean all the dishes, and since a normal wash-and-dry cycle is generally enough to get rid of the coronavirus, clean sheets and towels provided in the rental should be safe to use.Before your trip, check your health and make sure you don't travel if you're already sick. But if you or someone in your party develops COVID-19 symptoms during your stay, take the proper precautions.While on your trip, if someone in the house has a fever or respiratory symptoms they should be kept isolated in a separate room. Call your doctor for advice, and notify the local health department as well as the host.Even though they've had to keep to themselves while away, and will quarantine for two weeks when they return home, Vargas said it was worth it.