Travel

Passenger films Southwest Airlines flight attendant inside overhead bin

Passengers flying on Southwest Airlines were surprised by what they found in the overhead bin.

A passenger boarding her flight from Nashville to Atlanta captured the moment she saw a flight attendant lying in the overhead compartment.

Veronica Lloyd says the attendant was talking with passengers from the compartment.

She says the woman eventually climbed down and got back to work.

Officials with Southwest issued the following statement:

"Southwest Employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humor and unique personalities. In this instance, one of our Flight Attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with Customers during boarding. Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest Crews always maintain Safety as their top priority."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelu.s. & worldsouthwest airlinesflight attendant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
37 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Baytown
Woman's son found safe after he called from ExxonMobil plant
What we know about ExxonMobil facility in Baytown
HOUSTON WEATHER: Scattered storms expected Wednesday
What is polypropylene?
Astros trade Tony Kemp to Cubs for Martin Maldonado
Wealthy parents giving up custody of kids for financial aid
Show More
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Death Valley, California
Man lied about charity sending military families on trips: FBI
Mom suing apartments for $25M after son with autism drowned
'Bachelorette' Hannah shocks viewers with finale twist
Fed announces first rate cut since 2008 amid economic fears
More TOP STORIES News