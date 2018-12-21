TRAVEL

Get paid to travel: Travel company searching for Chief Exploration Officer

A travel company is hiring one person for the job of Chief Exploration Officer.

If you love to travel, this job is for you.

A new travel company is hiring one person for the job of Chief Exploration Officer. This CEO might not run the company, but will get the chance to travel the world while getting paid to do so.

The New York startup company, Noken, posted the job on their Instagram page.



The company will send you on all-expense paid trips to Iceland, Portugal, and Spain.

The job requires you to take notes and photos and post them on Noken's social media and website.

For more details, click here. Applicants must be 21 or older to apply, and will need to have a valid U.S. passport.

