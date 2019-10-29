Travel

Lyft unveils $20 monthly membership plan

Lyft unveils a new monthly membership service that gives discounts on car trips, bike rentals, scooter rides and other exclusive perks.

Lyft Pink costs $19.99 a month.

Along with a 15 percent discount on all rides, the service gives members free bike and scooter rentals, as well as priority pick-up at airports.

The ride share company says Lyft Pink members will not pay lost and found fees if they leave something in car.

Users can sign up on the Lyft Pink waiting list now, but it does not launch until later this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellyftridesharedealstrafficdrivingsales
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother and her 3 children found dead inside Deer Park home
Messy weather, 30-degree temp plunge in Houston Wednesday
Alleged drunk driver kills woman's only child
Alex Bregman's lucky shirt is back for Game 6!
Astros fan takes out ad to thank classy Nationals fans
Does this Astros fan look like Jose Altuve to you?
The NFL tribute to Altuve and Judge's height difference
Show More
Bud Light sends hero who took Astros homer to stomach to Game 6
Rockets fan and girlfriend accused in punch of Pelicans coach
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
Sports complex gives kids with disabilities a place to play sports
Artist uses bat to make painting of Astros star Jose Altuve
More TOP STORIES News