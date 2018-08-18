TRAVEL

This dizzying glass-bottom bridge lets you see through to the ground 500 feet below

EMBED </>More Videos

A new glass-bottomed bridge China's Liaoning province spans the length of nearly four football fields across a canyon in Benxi. (CCTV)

BENXI, China --
Thrill-seekers in China now have another glass-bottom bridge to explore.

The newest suspension bridge in northeast China's Liaoning province spans the length of nearly four football fields across a canyon in Benxi. Those who make the trek across the bridge can look through its glass bottom and see the tree canopy approximately 500 feet below.

More than 10,000 people showed up on Friday for the bridge's grand opening ceremony, CCTV reported.

The dizzying glass-bottom bridges and walkways have become a popular attraction in China, with several built across the country in recent years. The glass-bottom bridge at the Hongyagu Scenic Area in Hebei is the longest of its kind in the world, spanning 1,600 feet and suspending visitors more than 700 feet from the ground.

In 2015, one of the country's glass-bottom bridges cracked when a tourist dropped a thermos on the Yuntaishan walkway. The top pane of the three-layer bridge shattered, and authorities had to evacuate the structure for repairs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldchinaengineeringbridge
TRAVEL
Road Trippers: It's Island Time
Rum pirate 'parrrty' at Railean's Distillery
Texas Road Trippers journey down Highway 288
Road Trippers: Take a visit to Santa's Wonderland
More Travel
Top Stories
Mom stabbed to death inside apartment in SW Houston
HISD removes quote on school wall described as 'sexist'
SWAT rescue 2 kids from window after standoff with stepfather
Teen fatally shoots mother's abusive boyfriend, will not be charged
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife and 2 kids killed by husband
Tow truck driver tows car with child inside
HPD vehicle involved in crash with METRORail
Aldine ISD places former UH band director on leave
Show More
Tips on keeping safe against potential 'jugging' robbers
2 shot at high school football game in Florida
Weekend traffic nightmare set in SE Houston
8-18-18 expected to be the most popular wedding day this year
Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk viral interview
More News