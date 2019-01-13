TRAVEL

Houston airport closes TSA security checkpoint due to staffing shortage at screening

EMBED </>More Videos

According to a spokesperson with Houston Airports, the closure is caused by staffing issues, as there are not enough TSA agents to operate screenings.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston airport has announced it will be closing one of their TSA security checkpoints after not having enough agents to operate screenings.

Bush airport announced through Twitter that the TSA security checkpoint at Terminal B has been closed.


They say passengers will be routed to either terminal C or E for screening.

RELATED: What is a government shutdown? 5 things to know

According to a spokesperson with Houston Airports, the closure is caused by staffing issues, as there are not enough TSA agents to operate screenings.

IAH and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urge travelers to allow extra time to check in.



For information on wait times, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelgovernment shutdowngovernmenttravelTSAbush intercontinental airportHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Houston named a top travel destination for 2019
Step aboard Tilman Fertitta's luxury mega-yacht
METRORail offering free rides during Chevron Marathon
Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down plane aisle
More Travel
Top Stories
Devyn Holmes speaks out for the first time since FB live shooting
Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl LIII: NFL
Police officer killed after confronting suspected car burglar
Mom who fought cancer while pregnant finally gets transplant
Woman cannot hear men's voices due to rare hearing disorder
SH 288 at FM 518 has been reopened ahead of schedule | Pearland officials confirm
Teen driver could face charges after 'Bird Box' challenge crash
Man found stabbed to death at apartment complex in Southeast Houston
Show More
4th grader saves sister's life by calling 911
Homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect, police say
Costco offers 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese with 20-year shelf life, sells out
Former Super Bowl MVPs and Texas natives to make history
HISD to start meetings in search of new superintendent Monday
More News