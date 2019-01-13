HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston airport has announced it will be closing one of their TSA security checkpoints after not having enough agents to operate screenings.
Bush airport announced through Twitter that the TSA security checkpoint at Terminal B has been closed.
The @TSA security checkpoint at Terminal B has been closed, and passengers will be routed to either Terminal C or E. if you have a flight, please allow extra time, and check https://t.co/a5cyZuGvqF for wait times. #fly2houston— Houston Bush Airport (@iah) January 13, 2019
They say passengers will be routed to either terminal C or E for screening.
According to a spokesperson with Houston Airports, the closure is caused by staffing issues, as there are not enough TSA agents to operate screenings.
IAH and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urge travelers to allow extra time to check in.
Advice to always get to @iah 2 hours before your flight is especially important today. Shortage of TSA workers, unpaid during the US gov’t shutdown, is causing this change. Terminal B is solely @united flights. pic.twitter.com/ijCKa4k1NP— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 13, 2019
