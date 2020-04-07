Number of American Airlines flight attendants test positive for COVID-19

American Airlines flight attendants have tested positive for COVID-19, the airline said Tuesday.Though the company could not confirm the number of flight attendants affected, it released this statement:American Airlines flies out of Houston from both Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports, but in Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth International is the carrier's major hub.American also hubs out of Chicago-O'Hare, Charlotte, Miami and two New York City airports.International air travel to and from the U.S. is virtually shut down, and domestic flights have continued but to reduced schedules across carriers.