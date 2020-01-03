Travel

Hundreds of Delta Airlines workers sue Lands' End over uniforms, say they made them sick

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of Delta Airlines employees are claiming that uniforms have made them sick.

More than 500 Delta workers are taking the Lands' End clothing company to court.

They say allergic reactions from the uniforms are causing serious health problems, mostly among flight attendants.

The lawsuit claims that the uniforms "pose an ongoing, unreasonable risks of physical harm... including threatening the (employees) with future serious health problems because of an allergic and/or sensitization response."

Workers who conducted their own tests say mercury and unsafe levels of other chemicals were found in the outfits.

Delta employees have been wearing the uniforms since spring of 2018.

Delta (DAL) said in a statement on Thursday that it believes the uniforms are safe.

"Our top priority continues to be the safety of our employees, which is why we invested in a rigorous toxicology study to determine if there was a universal scientific issue with the uniform," said the statement. "The results of the study confirm our uniforms meet the highest textile standards ... with the exception of the optional flight attendant apron, which we removed from the collection."

Workers who conducted their own tests say mercury and unsafe levels of other chemicals like formaldehyde, chromium, antimony, fluorine, and bromine were found.
