How many weapons the TSA finds in just a week

A meat cleaver, throwing knives and an inert grenade are just some things TSA has confiscated during their checks at airports.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Transportation Security Administration may not receive the credit they deserve. Often times travelers are complaining about their slow experience while traveling through TSA lines.

But, despite all of our griping, the agency really does serve an important role in keeping you safe.

At the nation's airport, a record number of weapons were found in carry-on bags during the month of May.

The TSA posted on their website that 84 firearms were discovered during the week of May 21.

Out of the 84 guns, 70 were loaded and 31 had a round chambered.

The TSA encouraged travelers to familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws before traveling, or face a fine up to $13,000 per violation.
