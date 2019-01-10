HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It looks like Houston may be the place to be in 2019!
According to the New York Times, Houston is one of 52 places travelers should put on their list in 2019.
H-Town made the list as the No. 46 as the New York Times cited how the city has bounced back in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
From the culinary scene to the new five-diamond Post Oak Hotel which opened in March 2018, Houston offers an array of options for tourists and locals to relax and unwind.
The city also boasts a massive expansion of the Museum of Fine Arts, which should be completed in 2020, and the restoration of the Apollo Mission Center, which is expected to open in time for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing this July.