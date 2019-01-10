TRAVEL

New York Times names Houston a top travel destination for 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

Whether it's a vacation or a staycation, Houston is definitely the place to be in 2019.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It looks like Houston may be the place to be in 2019!

According to the New York Times, Houston is one of 52 places travelers should put on their list in 2019.

H-Town made the list as the No. 46 as the New York Times cited how the city has bounced back in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

From the culinary scene to the new five-diamond Post Oak Hotel which opened in March 2018, Houston offers an array of options for tourists and locals to relax and unwind.

The city also boasts a massive expansion of the Museum of Fine Arts, which should be completed in 2020, and the restoration of the Apollo Mission Center, which is expected to open in time for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing this July.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelair traveltravelvacationHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Step aboard Tilman Fertitta's luxury mega-yacht
METRORail offering free rides during Chevron Marathon
Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down plane aisle
Houston named one of the world's best places to visit
More Travel
Top Stories
Bullet hits teen girl in chest during drive-by shooting
Carjacking suspect and deputy trade shots in N. Harris Co.
Chili's waitress goes missing after movie with co-worker
Conroe teacher saves puppy accidentally smothered by its mother
Money for Harvey relief may fund border wall: source
Teen missing since parents' double murder found alive
Two women arrested for hugging and dancing with strangers
Former Super Bowl MVPs and Texas natives to make history
Show More
Suspect who stabbed supervisor to death felt picked on
Transgender barrel racer may not be allowed to compete
Man abducts woman from drug store at knifepoint: deputies
Pres. Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border
Alleged gunman in Jazmine Barnes' killing denies involvement
More News