Travel

First look inside Texas Bullet Train shows no middle seats

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We've seen the exterior of the bullet train that's expected to take passengers from Houston to Dallas in 90 minutes, but now we're getting a look at what that ride will be like on the inside.

Texas Central shared a first glimpse of the seating inside the high-speed train.

Unlike that tight squeeze in the middle seat on most flights, this train will have no middle seats, meaning nearly a foot of extra legroom compared to flying coach, the private railroad company says.

On top of that, all the seats will recline. There are no seat belts.

Interior features are also expected to include high-speed Wi-Fi, the ability to configure some of the 8-cars to "quiet cars" with restricted cellphone usage, and variable lighting.

In 2018, Northwest Mall was announced as the 'preferred location' for the Houston station site.

But not everyone has been on board with the project.

ABC13 has previously reported on landowners who say they're concerned about the train's route and how it will affect their way of life.

You can find more information on the project on the Federal Railroad Administration's website.

Following the Texas Bullet Train or need to catch up? Check these stories.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustondallasphotoshigh speed rail
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Call police, not the principal,' former prosecutor says
Mom of boy tortured to death warns parents about abuse
Escaped inmate found at Humble Dairy Queen
Highs in the 50s today, 40s tomorrow
Driver asked to return car gets new one after Turning to Ted
Driver dies after losing control on Southwest Fwy in Sugar Land
Girls from SE Texas are viral hit with sassy photoshoot
Show More
Robert Durst: A timeline of his life and alleged crimes
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
Broadway musical's message resonates with Houston viewers
What to know before being treated at a Drip Spa
Rockets' Harden and Westbrook named GQ's 'most stylish duo'
More TOP STORIES News