Families opt for small vacations over big holiday gatherings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- COVID-19 travel restrictions and health recommendations may keep many of us from going to see Grandma, but some people still plan to hit the road this holiday season.

Melissa Dohmen at Travelocity said 60% of those they surveyed are not visiting family because of the pandemic.

"It is going to be a non-traditional Thanksgiving, holiday season," said Dohmen. "I think we are just going to see a lot more people driving, staying closer to home or maybe staying home altogether and postponing those typical planned traditions."

Travelocity found 45% of those surveyed said they are going to take vacations for themselves and their immediate family members.

Those travelers are headed to places like resorts or rental homes.

RELATED: Study: COVID-19 transmission risk on airplanes 'virtually non-existent' when passengers wear masks

The vast majority of those hitting the road are staying within 250 miles of home, or about a 4-hour drive, according to the survey.

Because of that, if you are brave enough to take a plane right now, you may be able to find travel deals, but now is the time to start looking.

"When we look at the holiday season as a whole, about a month out is showing the best rates for flights, hotels and packages," Dohmen said. "If you do fall into that category and are looking at something in particular, like a flight, you want to reserve something about a month out."

FROM MARCH 2020: Precautions to take if you still plan to travel in wake of coronavirus outbreak

Travelocity found those who have flown said they felt very comfortable with the COVID-19 precautions in place.

One big piece of advice: Get tickets or bookings with free cancellation for changes, in case something happens.

RELATED: Dr. Fauci warns Thanksgiving gatherings pose high risk for COVID-19
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.



