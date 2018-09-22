Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific is ranked among the world's top airlines in terms of service, but is not earning high marks when it comes to spelling.There was a big typo on the side of one of the airline's Boeing 777-367 planes.The word Pacific was missing the letter F.The airline shared photos of the mistake on Twitter, saying the plane will be "going back to the shop!"