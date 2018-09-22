AIRPLANE

HUGE SPELLING ERROR: Cathay Pacific misspells airline's name on one of its planes

An airline spelled its own name wrong on a new plane.

HONG KONG --
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific is ranked among the world's top airlines in terms of service, but is not earning high marks when it comes to spelling.

There was a big typo on the side of one of the airline's Boeing 777-367 planes.

The word Pacific was missing the letter F.

The airline shared photos of the mistake on Twitter, saying the plane will be "going back to the shop!"
