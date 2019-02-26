TURN TO TED

Cancer survivor's 600,000 Southwest miles disappear

EMBED </>More Videos

When Robert Parra was told he no longer had hundreds of thousands of miles in his Southwest Rapid Rewards account, he turned to Ted. (LM Otero)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Robert Parra flew all the time for work. He flew so often, he tells us that he had more than a million Southwest Rapid Rewards points. His plan was to start using them to go places he wanted to go, not places his boss wanted to send him.

On his first trips a few years ago, "I went to DC with a friend, and I went to New York with a friend, and I went to Las Vegas with a friend."

But then, life got in the way. His wife was diagnosed with cancer and travel plans gave way to hospital visits. Robert was diagnosed too, and just after, he was finally ready again to travel when he got a letter from Southwest Airlines.

"All of a sudden, I got a card that says you have zero miles," Parra said.

Robert, a longtime loyal Southwest customer, was stunned. But it wasn't a glitch. Southwest's rules say you have to buy a ticket every 24 months to keep your miles and he hadn't.

But Robert had hundreds of thousands of miles left on his account. He could use those to get free tickets. Why, he thought, would he spend money to buy one with all those free miles available?

So stuck on the ground, Robert started writing. He showed us the letters to customer service and the CEO. Southwest wasn't moved. So he wrote us and we called Southwest.

"I think what worked is when I called you," Parra said.

Southwest made Robert a one-time deal. If Robert bought some Rapid Rewards miles, a few actual tickets and take the trips, Southwest would restore the balance as a "one-time" offer.

Southwest told us, "Although it is extremely rare for us to restore a Rapid Rewards account, we understand Mr. Parra's situation and appreciate him as a valued Southwest Airlines' customer."

Robert is not completely satisfied. He was not happy about having to buy tickets and miles, but accepted the offer. He did tell the Turn to Ted team he wishes he got a reminder about the rules earlier and warns other customers, "I just want them to be aware of the fine print!"

It is a good reminder to check your accounts. Most airlines require some activity on your account every 18-24 months.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelturn to tedTed Oberg Investigatesairlinesouthwest airlinesair travelHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TURN TO TED
$1,000 vanishes from aging woman's bank through Zelle
Turn to Ted: Chainsaw under warranty, but no one will fix it
Turn to Ted: Family waits months for cancer paperwork to be signed
Turn to Ted: Damaged couch? Buy a new one
More turn to ted
TRAVEL
METRO promising new enforcement tools after crime jumps
Southwest responds to complaints after reported system-wide issue
Southwest cancelling hundreds of flights, delaying others
American Airlines denies man was on flight from LA
More Travel
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Hail possible with thunderstorms this evening
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Student with special needs beaten at HS, mother says
Tested negative for the flu? You might still have it
Dad charged after claiming he dropped 2-week-old baby
Jewelry designer's line goes worldwide after start at RodeoHouston
Infant girl and 1-year-old boy possibly thrown off building
3 accused of faking 18-wheeler safety inspections
Show More
REMAINS FOUND: 3rd person unaccounted for after plane crash
Veteran asks for 100 birthday cards but gets thousands
Woman died following transfusion of wrong blood type: Report
Half of Americans want law requiring women take husband's name
19 horses die within 2 months, California track says
More News