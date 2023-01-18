HPD shares detailed map of suspect's pathway in deadly 2021 shooting of trans woman on Westheimer

On Wednesday, HPD shared a detailed map of the trajectory and the pathway the suspect took the night of Iris Santos' murder. They believe he lived at her same apartment complex.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been over a year since a trans woman was shot to death outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in west Houston, and neither her family nor police have gotten answers on who killed Iris Santos.

On Wednesday, Houston police and Santos' family held a briefing where they made a plea to the community for any information that may help bring justice and answers.

The deadly shooting happened April 23, 2021 at 8609 Westheimer Road. According to police, Santos lived at the Village of Piney Point apartment on Lazy Hollow Drive. That night at about 9:30 p.m., she went across the street to the drug store, and from there was waiting outside in front of the Chick-Fil-A, police said.

Surveillance video shows a man who Houston police identify as a suspect running past cameras near the crime scene at Westheimer and Fondren. He is wearing a dark top and gray or white sweatpants. Police have said there is no known motive and so far, no one has been arrested.

SEE MORE: Surveillance video released after transgender woman's murder in Houston

On Wednesday, HPD shared a detailed map of the trajectory and the pathway taken by the suspect, who is believed to be a Black man. Police said the suspect was seen on video leaving Santos' apartment complex, but because of the video angles by the Chick-Fil-A, they cannot see the shooting take place. Video does show the suspect fleeing that area around the same time of the shooting.

"There have been rumors in this case, but nothing has been verified," HPD officials said on Wednesday.

Police believe the suspect either lived or still lives at the Village at Piney Point apartment complex because video shows him re-enter the building.

Santos' murder is part of a nationwide increase in fatal crimes against transgender people. According to the Human Rights Campaign, the numbers this year are at an all-time high at 47. Last year, there were 44 and in 2019, there were 25.

Maria Carreon, Santos' mother, believes her daughter was killed because of who she was.

"She was so beautiful and had such a clear soul that they hate her so much and that's what happened," she said. "We'd be a different world if we all lived together and loved each other."

Carreon said that was the same year Santos had moved out of her mother's house.

"She was wanted to be independent and start her career and end up in Hollywood. She wanted to go to Hollywood and be a superstar," Carreon said during the briefing.

MORE: Family determined to find shooter after transgender woman's murder

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.