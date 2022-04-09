Trailer customized for medical needs worth at least $150K stolen from woman while at the hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is asking for the community's help to find her customized airstream trailer that was stolen out of a storage facility in The Heights.Melly McCutcheon said she was diagnosed with lupus, then a severe and life threatening complication called pulmonary hypertension. She says the doctor told her she had 5 years to live."I made a deliberate point to start to live," said McCutcheon. "Not be alive. Live. And my dream was to get a camper and go to Montana."McCutcheon beat the odds, but with her condition and other medical issues as well, she had to modify her silver, 27 foot airstream trailer to meet her needs."It was expensive," McCutcheon said. "It's not about the money though. It's what that meant to me. It was my dream. It was my heart. It was my soul."The trailer is worth at least $150,000, which doesn't include the special additions inside. Including a Tiffany blue couch, a desk, washer and dryer and a modified closet with latches to store her oxygen tanks.McCutcheon saw the trailer stored at the Life Storage facility located off of East T.C. Jester for the last time on Jan. 28.McCutcheon was in the hospital for more than a month and when she and her husband returned to check on the trailer on April 2, it was gone."I was having a complete breakdown and crying," McCutcheon said. "I just said, 'It's gone. It's not there.'"McCutcheon searched for the camper and called Houston police when it could not be found. She said whoever took it, left the charging cable behind."It was built for my special needs," McCutcheon explained. "You have no need for it or the oxygen tank in there. My dog's collar. Bring the camper. Drop it off somewhere. Call the police. Let me just get the camper back."Life Storage sent ABC13 a statement Friday afternoon:HPD said detectives are trying to obtain surveillance footage to see if it caught the theft on camera."It's one of my most very beloved items," McCutcheon explained. "It represents a lot of history and memories."The Houston Police Department urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area or saw the stolen trailer to call HPD's auto theft division at 713-308-3500.