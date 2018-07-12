TRAFFIC

Cheap parking alert! Secret garage in Midtown has some of the city's best rates

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you drive around town, you know how hard it can be to find cheap parking, without the worry of being towed.

But there's a brand new, virtually undiscovered parking garage in the middle of Midtown that can provide a safe place to keep your car, and the price is right.

You may have missed this garage because it's right underneath Midtown Park at 2811 Travis. The entrance is located off Travis, between Anita and McGowen.

Underneath the park, you will find 400 parking spaces open to the public.

Daytime rates are $1/hour, $8 maximum. Nighttime rates (from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday) are a $5 flat rate for event parking, as well as all day Saturday and Sunday. Those are some of the cheapest rates you will find in the city.

The facility is energy efficient and provides 24/7 security and lighting.

A ramp leading out of the garage leads you directly to the METRORail Red line on Main Street, which can connect you to downtown Houston, the Texas Medical Center, the Museum District, Minute Maid Park, the Toyota Center and NRG Park.

