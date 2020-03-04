Traffic

Wrong-way driver dead dead in Spur 330 crash

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has died in what Baytown police say was a wrong-way crash on Spur 330 early Wednesday.

It happened around 4 a.m. near Bayway and Thompson Road.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a driver going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes, police said. The wrong-way driver crashed into an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated for minor injures.

