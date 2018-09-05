TRAFFIC

FRIGHTENING: Flying metal pole slams through windshield of woman's car on North Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

The pipe went airborne before it came crashing through a woman's windshield on the North Freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A driver on the North Freeway had a scary close call Wednesday afternoon when a large object crashed through her windshield and landed in her passenger's seat.

The woman was driving in the southbound lanes of I-45, about a half mile south of FM 1960 W.

New photos show what appears to be a metal pole lodged inside of her car, just feet away from where the driver was sitting.

Cypress Creek EMS told Eyewitness News the woman saw someone hit the object, sending it airborne.

Miraculously, the woman was not injured in the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
LIVE: 18-wheeler flipped on its side along Eastex Freeway
Earn cash for providing feedback on traffic signs
Good news! No major closures planned for Labor Day weekend
Parking and transportation options for Bayou Bucket
More Traffic
Top Stories
Widow of workplace shooting victim sues employer for $25M
Guns, drug shrine found at meth compound where kids lived
Your song could be the new 'Don't Mess with Texas' theme
Prairie View A&M student killed in botched drug deal, police say
Ex-Pearland police sgt accused of invasive visual recording
13-year-old wakes up to find naked man in her bedroom
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on child
Hours-old baby dropped off at church in NE Houston
Show More
Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
Man intentionally rams pickup truck into Dallas TV station
Sick passengers, crew hospitalized after flight lands in NYC
GoFundMe working to get $400,000 to homeless man
ATLANTIC HEATING UP: Florence now a Category 3 hurricane
More News