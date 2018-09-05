A driver on the North Freeway had a scary close call Wednesday afternoon when a large object crashed through her windshield and landed in her passenger's seat.The woman was driving in the southbound lanes of I-45, about a half mile south of FM 1960 W.New photos show what appears to be a metal pole lodged inside of her car, just feet away from where the driver was sitting.Cypress Creek EMS told Eyewitness News the woman saw someone hit the object, sending it airborne.Miraculously, the woman was not injured in the incident.