Highway 290 road work makes progress but changes catching drivers off guard

Highway 290 reached a project milestone, but there's still more work ahead.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It may seem like construction will never end on US-290, but some major progress has been made over the summer.

Five westbound lanes between 610 and Pinemont have opened, along with five eastbound mainlanes from the Beltway to 610.

That means more space for traffic to move faster.

Also, you'll notice some big changes at the 610 West Loop interchange. The northbound exit has moved from its temporary location on the right side, back to the left.

But be careful, many drivers are still confused by the switch and making those last-minute lane changes to get to the ramp.

SEE ALSO: Heads up, drivers! Another section of Highway 290 now open

Over the summer, the 610 North Loop westbound direct connector to 290 also opened.

Coming up this semester, you will notice more changes along the mainlanes.

After Labor Day, five westbound lanes will be open between Pinemont and Little York.

The FM-1960/Hwy 6 overpass over 290 is on track to finish sometime next year. Crews are currently working on relocating utilities and acquiring right-of-way.

By the end of August, construction will finish on the outbound feeder road of 290 near Pinemont.

Much of the project is still on track to finish by the end of this year or early 2019.

