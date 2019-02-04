TRAFFIC

Truck crash on 610 E. Loop could cause hours of delays

EMBED </>More Videos

Two 18-wheelers have crashed on 610 East Loop, backing up traffic near I-10 East.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A major crash could have 610 East Loop clogged for hours as crews work to clear the scene.

The front of an 18-wheeler was heavily damaged after apparently crashing into the back of another semi truck in the northbound lanes at I-10 East, near Gellhorn.

TxDOT says the highway may be closed through 6 p.m. or later.

Live traffic map

A box truck is also stopped at the scene, but does not appear to have been damaged in the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

Heavy duty wrecker trucks have arrived as crews work to clear the scene.

An environmental cleanup is also underway after the non-hazardous agent PolyFlo 500 spilled from one of the wrecked trucks.

Also known as Polyethylene wax or Hydrocarbon, contact with the agent can cause irritation to the eyes, skin and digestive system, but it is generally not considered dangerous
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictruck crashtexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Another major closure planned on I-45 this weekend
Father and son rescue teen from fiery head-on crash
UH offers flexible work hours to help commute during major ramp closure
METRO proposing plan with two-way HOV's and more
More Traffic
Top Stories
Tony Buzbee confronts burglar at his River Oaks mansion
5 measles cases in Harris, Montgomery, Galveston counties
Woman pistol-whipped during purse snatching in southwest Houston
N. Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
Voter roll purge could affect thousands in Houston: mayor
DASHCAM VIDEO: Plane bursts into flames midair before crash
Robbery suspect locks self inside Gallery Furniture restroom
Child suspect killed during attempted robbery in SE Houston
Show More
Border patrol agent killed during traffic stop near Abilene
Card skimmer found at Chevron in West Columbia
Woman accused of killing husband after he asked for divorce
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Nurse expected to plead guilty in Colorado mom's disappearance
More News