Houston TranStar has created a new tool that can help keep drivers safe during rainy days.TranStar's new warning will help travelers plan trips and avoid flooded roadways during rain events, all while tracking in real-time.Harris County Judge Ed Emmett says this new feature will allow drivers to identify the area where the risk of roadway flooding is high during local or widespread events.Though freeway flooding locations were displayed in real time during Hurricane Harvey, information about local street flooding was limited. Leaving drivers wondering if their trips would take them through areas of flooding.Members of the Houston TranStar executive committee and director of hydraulic operations and meteorologist for the Harris County Flood Control District, Jeff Lindner, will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide further details.