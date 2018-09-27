TRAFFIC

Rain forces TxDOT to redraw plans for US-290 roadwork

Soggy weather means slowdowns for Hwy 290 work

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We all know the rain can really slow your commute down, but it has also slowed down the 290 construction project.


Crews had to cancel roadwork three weekends in a row, so now they are working overnight to finish a critical portion of the project.

Tonight, the freeway will shut down westbound (from Fairbanks North Houston to FM 529) and eastbound (from West Little York to the Gessner entrance).


Crews are trying to finish configuring the new lanes just east of Beltway 8.

When crews finish roadwork over the weekend, five mainlanes will be open between 610 and West Little York.
