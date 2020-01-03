Parking and ride hacks for Texans playoff game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are headed to the Texans game Saturday, we're helping you get there without the hassle and huge price tag for parking.Remember, there is no cash parking available at NRG Stadium, so you'll have to put your car elsewhere.ABC13's Katherine Whaley suggests parking offsite and riding METRORail in.There are several cheap options out there, including the Fannin South Park and Ride. The cost is $15 per car, with round trip rail for everyone in your car included, and NRG is just one stop away.You can also park downtown or in midtown along the light rail line.Katherine found a hidden garage, located under Midtown Park at 2811 Travis St. Parking is a flat $5 on weekends, one of the cheapest rates you'll find anywhere.If you are driving to the stadium, keep in mind you could encounter closures for roadwork.Bellfort and Almeda are good alternates to the 610 South Loop and SH-288, respectively if traffic gets backed up. Don't forget, the Greenbriar bridge over Brays Bayou, just north of the stadium, is shut down and being rebuilt.You can always leave the driving to someone else. If you are taking an UBER or Lyft, drop-off and pickup is in front of Hall B at NRG Center. For Taxis, it's in the brown lot.If you encounter parking problems at the stadium on Saturday, you can text the Texans Game day hotline at 832-241-0202.