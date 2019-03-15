Traffic

Parades and Tour De Houston to cause major closures in downtown Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're headed out this weekend, make sure you plan ahead for some major closures.

610 West Loop
The southbound frontage road from Memorial to Woodway will be closed starting at 12 a.m. Saturday until further notice.

I-45
All southbound lanes will be closed at US-59 starting Friday at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take I-10 eastbound to US-59 southbound.

Downtown
Portions of Texas, Smith, Travis and Congress will be closed on Sunday due to the 60th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

FM-1960
All lanes from Paradise Valley Drive to Kuykendahl will be closed starting on Sunday at 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Tour De Houston
On Sunday, the 20, 40 and 60-mile bike ride will take cyclist from downtown Houston to Lake Houston and back.

The group will depart at 7:30 a.m. and end at 10 p.m.
