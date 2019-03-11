Traffic

I-45 near downtown reopened after emergency pothole repair

LOOK OUT! If you're driving on I-45 northbound, you'll want to pay close attention to the road.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After nearly 12 hours, all mainlanes of I-45 northbound have reopened following an emergency pothole repair near downtown.

The large pothole is caused traffic disruption downtown, shutting down two lanes for several hours I-45 northbound and San Jacinto Road.

TxDOT initially repaired the pothole, but ABC13 reporter Katherine Marchand spotted debris falling from underneath the pothole.

TxDOT closed two mainlines on I-45 between I-69 and Fannin to complete the repairs. The SH-288 northbound connector ramp was also closed as crews completed the work.



