I-45 near downtown reopened after emergency pothole repair

All mainlanes of I-45 NB at San Jacinto now open. The SH 288 NB connector ramp to I-45 NB open as well. https://t.co/Q3RUk0zYo5 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) March 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After nearly 12 hours, all mainlanes of I-45 northbound have reopened following an emergency pothole repair near downtown.The large pothole is caused traffic disruption downtown, shutting down two lanes for several hours I-45 northbound and San Jacinto Road.TxDOT initially repaired the pothole, but ABC13 reporter Katherine Marchand spotted debris falling from underneath the pothole.TxDOT closed two mainlines on I-45 between I-69 and Fannin to complete the repairs. The SH-288 northbound connector ramp was also closed as crews completed the work.