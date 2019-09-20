I-10 closed after barges hit bridge over San Jacinto River

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5554990" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nine barges broke loose and at least two of those hit the bridge over the San Jacinto River, official say.

Early this morning, multiple barges broke loose from the north side of the San Jacinto River @ I-10 East. Barges are stacked up. There is possible structural damage to the bridge, @TxDOTHouston will assess further this morning. @HCSOTexas is on the scene. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2019

Be advised, both sides of I-10 East are completely shut down at the San Jacinto River. Alternate route suggestion: If headed outbound, take Beltway to 90, to 2100 . If coming inbound, 2100 to 90 to the Beltway. #HouNews #HouTraffic — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2019

Tolls are being waived at the Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge due to the closure of the I-10 bridge over San Jacinto. We are monitoring this situation. Check back for updates. #HouTraffic #HouNews — HCTRA (@HCTRA) September 20, 2019

I-10 East Freeway EB and WB at the San Jacinto River all mainlanes are closed. Several barges have impacted the bridges at this location. This is a developing situation that is further enhanced by the river rising. No est. time on reopening. Use SH 225 as an alternate. pic.twitter.com/DLpw4YH4TZ — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) September 20, 2019

At least two barges hit the I-10 bridge over the San Jacinto River, shutting down the freeway in both directions near Channelview.The freeway is shut down eastbound at Magnolia and westbound at Crosby Lynchburg.Around 12:05 a.m., Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report that nine barges had broken away from their moorings at the San Jacinto River Fleet, north of the bridge, the Coast Guard said.Of those barges, at least two hit the bridge.TxDOT has been unable to inspect the bridge because the water was too high after remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda left large swaths of southeast Texas, including Houston, flooded.Friday morning, SkyEye was over the area, where there was damage to the pillars.Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Billy Stephens said one barge may have combustible liquid inside, but that is still unconfirmed.It's not clear when the bridge will reopen. Use SH-225 as an alternate route.The Harris County Toll Road Authority says that tolls will be waived at the Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge due to the closure.This is the second time this year that the bridge has been hit. Back in February, a barge struck it, severely damaging it and reducing I-10 to two lanes.The closure at the time caused major traffic delays and affected residents in the area.TxDOT plans to further assess the current incident later Friday morning.