Energy Corridor Park Row riders start at 6:45 a.m.

Rhodes Stadium riders start at 6:45 a.m.

Waller Stadium riders start at 8:00 a.m.

Major freeway construction closures and huge sporting events mean major traffic nightmares this weekend.There will be a total closure on I-10 East westbound from Sheldon to Beltway 8 east starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.All northbound lanes from 610 South Loop to Woodridge will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.All eastbound lanes from Pinemont to 43rd Street will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday.All westbound lanes from Chimney Rock to FM 1464 at Barker Clodine, and the westbound entrance ramps will be closed starting at 7:00 a.m. Saturday until 10 p.m.All eastbound and westbound lanes from Bagby to Taft will be closed for the Bikes on Bayou festival starting at 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m Monday.All southbound lanes will be closed along the westbound Bush Airport connector for the Memorial Hermann Ironman North American championship starting at 3 a.m. Saturday until 6 p.m.Also, if you are hitting the road, watch for cyclists during the BP MS 150 this weekend.There are three Saturday morning start points on the ride to Austin. Cyclists will spend the night on Saturday night in La Grange.