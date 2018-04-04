TRAFFIC

8 months of construction closures on West Loop at Post Oak

EMBED </>More Videos

Construction to close West Loop lanes for 8 months (Shutterstock)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready for long-term construction along the 610 West Loop in the busy Uptown Area.

Starting on Friday, the 610 West Loop Southbound exit to Post Oak Boulevard will be blocked off for the next eight months. You can get around the closure by taking the San Felipe exit, and turn right on San Felipe to access the Post Oak intersection. But expect a lot of additional delays in this already congested stretch of freeway near the Galleria.

The exit-only lane on the freeway and the exit/entrance-only lane on the feeder will also be closed between the southbound Post Oak and Woodway/Memorial exit.

One inside lane of the southbound feeder road from Woodway to Post Oak will also be closed.

Crews are beginning construction on bus only lanes that strech from the Northwest Transit Center, down 610, and onto the bus only lanes on Post Oak Boulevard.

The closures are expected to last eight months.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficroad closureconstructionfreewayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
One injured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
Historic Houston neighborhood in crater-filled construction limbo
Traffic, transportation, and parking tips for Astros games
Parking comes with 'Astro-nomical' cost at Minute Maid
More Traffic
Top Stories
Car falls off overpass onto I-45 lanes below
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers April 11
Thieves steal hair, wigs from beauty supply in SW Houston
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Show More
Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
'Pollen storm' caught on home surveillance camera
Lance McCullers Jr., Kate Upton show off dazzling WS rings
#TimmyStrong: Teen walks again after shielding friend's kids in crash
This suspect sketch is real - believe it or not
More News
Top Video
'Pollen storm' caught on home surveillance camera
Baby found alone hours after car was stolen with him inside
Boy rescued from sewer recalls 12-hour ordeal
Lance McCullers Jr., Kate Upton show off dazzling WS rings
More Video