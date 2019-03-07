Traffic

Houston drivers have one of the worst commute times in the country

By Houston CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas -- Now this is a list we don't want to top. Drivers in the Houston metro area will spend more time commuting to and from work in 2019 than the average American, according to a report from EducatedDriver.org.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area, drivers spend 29.5 minutes a day on one-way trips and 59 minutes on round trips, the report says. Researchers project Houstonians will spend almost 10 full days (9.95) commuting this year. Meanwhile, the average American will spend only 7.4 days making the same trips.



