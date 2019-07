EMBED >More News Videos METRO's first self-driving shuttle debuts at Texas Southern University

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston-area's first driverless shuttle has arrived.That autonomous vehicle will hold about a dozen people and drive along Tigerwalk at the Texas Southern University campus.The area is a test zone. It's closed to regular vehicle traffic, but open to walkers and cyclists.Planned speeds are about eight to 12 miles per hour and a METRO driver will be on board at all times to take over, if necessary.