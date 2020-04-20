Traffic

Rig drivers cause traffic delays during protest asking for "fair fees"on East Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Big rig drivers staged a protest along the East Loop southbound at Wallisville Road Monday afternoon, causing traffic to back up.

Drivers held a huge sign that reads, "We are the resistance. Honest prices on loads. Fair fees from insurance companies. Broker regulations."

A long line of trucks was stopped on the right side of the freeway, forcing police to shut down the freeway to traffic.

Traffic was diverted as 610 at McCarty was closed off due to the protest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonprotesttraffic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
Former Shell chief Marvin Odum to lead Houston's recovery
Sales tax holiday for emergency items still on this weekend
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
This is who Houston-area leaders named 'recovery czars'
Local NFL draft profile: Meet Elkins' Ross Blacklock
Show More
Harris Co. judge designates COVID-19 'recovery czar'
Warm and humid to start the week before storms return
No need to wait: Shadow Creek junior commits to UH Cougars
TIMELINE: Here are important dates for Texas to reopen
Join the Texans in bringing COVID-19 relief to Houston
More TOP STORIES News