Deputies identify victims in two-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies have identified the victims of a deadly crash in northwest Harris County that killed two people and left two injured.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 55-year-old Jolanda Silas and 62-year-old Edwina King were killed in Saturday's accident. The third passenger, 52-year-old Shawndra Silas, remains in critical condition.Officials said the crash was reported at around 2:07 p.m. Saturday at 2599 Fallbrook Drive and TC Jester Blvd. near Veterans Memorial Dr.Gonzalez said a 16-year-old boy with a driving permit was driving a pickup truck when it struck a black car carrying the three women.Investigators said the driver who was killed was stopped at the intersection where a car was blocking her view.They said she pulled out onto Fallbrook Dr. when the 16-year-old slammed into her, killing her and one of her two passengers.The sheriff's office said he may have been speeding but there was no way for him to avoid the accident.Investigators said he had the right of way and the black car pulled out in front of him.An investigator told ABC13 Eyewitness News the backseat passenger was not wearing a seat belt when she was ejected from the car and killed."Whether you're in the front or the back, I suggest put on a seat belt because you never know what might happen," said HSCO Lt. Grady Castleberry.The 16-year-old driver is at the hospital and is stable.