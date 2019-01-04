Construction planned for Galleria area this weekend

TRAFFIC

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston drivers may want to avoid the Galleria area this weekend. Two lanes of the West Loop feeder will be blocked, causing more delays to the restricted traffic area near Post Oak.

610 West Loop Feeder

Two northbound and southbound feeder lanes will be closed nightly from San Felipe to Woodway starting at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday through Tuesday.

I-45 Gulf Freeway

All northbound and southbound lanes from 610 to Woodridge will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday through Thursday. For an alternate route, use Telephone Road.

US-290

All eastbound lanes from Pinemont to Antoine will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. For an alternate route, take the feeder road or Pinemont.
