Astros and Rockets fans hope to skip pricey parking downtown

It's going to be a busy week in downtown Houston.The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox face off for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the ALCS and the Rockets host their season opener Wednesday night.These awesome events will unfortunately mix with evening commuters, but before you start to stress, remember downtown street parking is free after 6 p.m. Still, you may prefer a secure lot or letting someone else do the driving.Near Texas and Austin, we spotted $80 parking during the ALDS. When we went by on a regular weekday, that same lot was just $12."You kind of factor that in. We come to a lot of games," says Astros fans Krissy Sexton. "We expect it so we try to find places to park that are not $80."Sexton says her husband is making plans for this week and it will not include pricey parking."It will involve a way to have a fast exit after the game, so he's not stuck in traffic for hours."That's why parking along the METRORail is a good option. The Convention District stops on the green and purple lines are just two blocks from the ballpark.Eyewitness News recently reported on drivers ripped off by fake parking attendants. Use an app like ParkHouston or ParkMobile to find and pay for parking without ever pulling out your wallet. If you reserve your parking in advance, ParkMobile says you simply print a parking permit and even if the lot or garage sells out, a spot will be saved for you.One more note, barricades are already blocking most of the street on Texas and Crawford alongside the ballpark, so in your search for the perfect spot, definitely enter downtown on the side of Minute Maid Park where you want to park your vehicle. Don't get stuck trying to get past the stadium to park on the other side.