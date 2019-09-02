4 people taken to hospital after major 3-vehicle accident on Highway 6

Fire and EMS crews respond to a MVA w/ entrapment in the 9200 block of SH-6 near Point Six Cir. in Houston early Sunday.



4 patients were transported by EMS. @HCSOTexas deputies are on scene investigating the incident.



Photo: Lt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ Cy-Fair FD #hounews pic.twitter.com/6T1M9FqrUK — Cy-Fair VFD (@CFVFD) September 1, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people were rushed to the hospital after a major 3-vehicle crash involving two cars and a pickup truck on State Highway 6 in northwest Harris County.A red car was found upside down when crews arrived on the scene. The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department had to work to remove one person from the other car involved.The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on SH-6 near Point Six Circle in northwest Harris County.The conditions of the victims and cause of the accident are unclear at this time.The crash remains under investigation.