4 people taken to hospital after major 3-vehicle accident on Highway 6

Fire and EMS crews respond to a MVA w/ entrapment in the 9200 block of SH-6 near Point Six Cir. in Houston early Sunday.— Cy-Fair VFD (@CFVFD) September 1, 2019
4 patients were transported by EMS. @HCSOTexas deputies are on scene investigating the incident.
Photo: Lt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ Cy-Fair FD #hounews pic.twitter.com/6T1M9FqrUK
A red car was found upside down when crews arrived on the scene. The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department had to work to remove one person from the other car involved.
The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on SH-6 near Point Six Circle in northwest Harris County.
The conditions of the victims and cause of the accident are unclear at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.