4 people taken to hospital after major 3-vehicle accident on Highway 6

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people were rushed to the hospital after a major 3-vehicle crash involving two cars and a pickup truck on State Highway 6 in northwest Harris County.



A red car was found upside down when crews arrived on the scene. The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department had to work to remove one person from the other car involved.



The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on SH-6 near Point Six Circle in northwest Harris County.

The conditions of the victims and cause of the accident are unclear at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.
