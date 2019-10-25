3 road closures to know this weekend in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Headed out this weekend? Make sure you're aware of these closures before you hit the road.
I-45 Gulf Freeway
Total closure: Northbound connector ramp to IH-69
Closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Oct. 31.
Detour: IH-10 East to IH-69 North
610 West Loop
Total closure: Southbound connector ramp to IH-69 Southwest Freeway southbound
Closed nightly from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., Friday through Monday
Detour: Take IH-69 northbound, exit Weslayan and make a U-turn
US-290
Total closure: Eastbound at I-10
Starting Friday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
Detour: Take I-10 direct connector westbound and exit Wirt/Chimney Rock and make a U-turn
