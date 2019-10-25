3 road closures to know this weekend in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Headed out this weekend? Make sure you're aware of these closures before you hit the road.Total closure: Northbound connector ramp to IH-69Closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Oct. 31.Detour: IH-10 East to IH-69 NorthTotal closure: Southbound connector ramp to IH-69 Southwest Freeway southboundClosed nightly from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., Friday through MondayDetour: Take IH-69 northbound, exit Weslayan and make a U-turnTotal closure: Eastbound at I-10Starting Friday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.Detour: Take I-10 direct connector westbound and exit Wirt/Chimney Rock and make a U-turn